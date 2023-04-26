ROVEMA invites confectionery and snack manufacturers to the Customized Experience in-house trade fair

ROVEMA GmbH

Fernwald (ots)

The packaging machine specialist ROVEMA is organizing a multi-day customer event in May 2023, tailored to the requirements of the confectionery and snacks industry. The venue is ROVEMA’s company headquarters in Fernwald, Hesse.

Under the motto “It’s about your products. Not ours.” the packaging machine manufacturer ROVEMA invites representatives of the confectionery and snack industry to the “Customized Experience” at its company headquarters in Fernwald in Hesse:

At the in-house trade fair on May 3rd, 4th, 10th and 11th, everything revolves around the packaging needs of the guests. “We have big plans,” says ROVEMA CSO Florian Lude. “Partner companies such as WALKI for topics such as ‘user and environmentally friendly packaging concepts’ meet the best cuisine and the ideal setting for personal consultations and constructive exchange.”

The event is part of the ROVEMA, which started in 2023 Customized Experience – Series of events that focus on customers and their needs.

The kick-off was in March Customized Experience for the coffee industry:

“After a successful first Customized Experience with numerous international participants, we are now looking forward to the next one. We are curious to see what concerns and questions our guests come to us with this time,” says CEO Christoph Gusenleitner.

Those interested can contact rovema-experience.com register to participate.

About ROVEMA:

With more than 60 years of experience, ROVEMA develops packaging systems that meet the complex demands of modern recycling management. ROVEMA thinks holistically and sustainably. The specific requirements of customers and their products are at the center of the development of efficient and sustainable packaging machines at ROVEMA. A successful concept – ROVEMA has already delivered more than 30,000 machines and systems worldwide.

Original content from: ROVEMA GmbH, transmitted by news aktuell