The World Football Association (FIFA) has launched the “most thorough and comprehensive application process” in the history of the Women’s World Cup. As announced by FIFA, the process for hosting the 2027 World Cup began on Thursday. The FIFA Congress is expected to appoint the host or hosts on 17 May 2024.

According to FIFA, member associations have until April 21 to express their interest in hosting the tournament. Your interest will be confirmed by May 19th by submitting the application agreement. After further steps, the FIFA Council selects three applications, from which the Congress decides the organizer in an open vote.