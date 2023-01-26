Fortitudo-Apu is worth double. In fact, the two points up for grabs on Sunday at the PalaDozza could become four given that the Friulians seem destined to play in the Blue Group in the second phase and there is a good chance that the Bolognese will go and keep them company.

FORMULA

There are eight days left to finish the first phase of the regular season. In April, the teams from the Red and Green groups will mix in another four groups depending on their position in the standings. The first three of the two initial groups will join the Yellow group, the teams from fourth to sixth place in the Blue, the teams from seventh to ninth in the White group and the others in the Salvation pool.

In the second phase, the teams from the same group do not meet again, but carry the results of the direct matches with them. This is why it will be very important for Udine not to miss the trip to Bologna, which could affect the ranking of the play-off table.

SITUATION

With the current standings and taking into account direct clashes, the Apu sees the podium further and further away: it is 0-2 with Cento, 0-1 and -19 with Pistoia, 0-1 and -11 with Forlì. It means that, barring a large victory in Pistoia or Forlì, it’s not enough to hook one of the three but you have to overtake.

Difficult operation, starting from -4. Everything seems to lead to the Blue Group, where Cividale also seems to have booked a place, while Fortitudo must beware of Rimini and Ferrara. From the Green group, right now, Turin of coach Ciani, Urania Milan and Agrigento would arrive.

It is only a projection, but at the moment the starting ranking in the Blue group would be as follows: Cividale 6 (play 3), Turin 4 (2), Udine 2 (2), Milan 2 (2), Agrigento 0 (2), Bologna 0 (3). It is easy to see that the points will be twice as heavy on 5 March in the Udine-Cividale derby.

LATEST

Yesterday the Apu played a double training session at the Carnera sports hall. Good news for Raphael Gaspardo, who despite his ailments has resumed training with his teammates, while Vittorio Nobile has still worked separately following the recovery program: “Vito” is in strong doubt for Sunday. Still on the subject of the away match in Bologna, last places on the second bus of the fans in tow, adhesions on the social profiles of Sector D.

In the meantime, the pre-sale of tickets for the match on February 5th at home against the Stings Mantova has started. Tickets can be purchased on the Vivaticket website or in one of the eleven authorized retailers in the province of Udine. Prices range from 15 euros for the curves to 45 euros for the gold parterre.