On its 110th anniversary, the town of Tezanos Pinto named its streets after several Argentine athletes, including of course the number 10 of the Albiceleste

Lionel Messi is much more than the captain of the Argentina national team. He is a symbol for the people, a true totem. It is therefore not surprising that he receives various freebies, increasingly extravagant. This was the case in Tezanos Pinto, in the province of Entre Ríos, which honored the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner with a street in his honor.

Last Sunday, November 20, the municipality celebrated the 110th anniversary of its foundation. There were celebrations and several awards for many emblematic figures of Argentine sport, who have been immortalized in the town. And of course, the Flea got his.

Despite being one of the most emblematic, Leo was not the only athlete to receive this tribute.

Streets have also been dedicated to Diego Armando Maradona, Gabriel Heinze, Luciana Aymar, Emanuel Ginóbili, Roberto Fabián Ayala, Gabriela Sabatini, Paula Pareto, Nicolino Locche, Juan Manuel Fangio, Oscar “Ringo” Bonavena and Guillermo Vilas. .

Tezanos Pinto is not the first municipality to dedicate a street to Messi, but it is something we have already seen a few years ago. It happened in San Vicente, Misiones province, when in 2017 both Lionel and Javier Mascherano were given the names of some road arteries. An event that also occurred in El Chañar, province of Tucumán, where the number 10 of the Albiceleste was immortalized together with the Kun Agüero.

