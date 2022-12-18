The happy ending with Argentina in his last match in a World Cup. Lionel Messi brings Argentina back to the top of the world 26 years after the triumph in Mexico City in 1986. Leo picks up the baton left by Diego Armando Maradona. After having racked up a long series of disappointments in the national team, from the defeat against Germany in Brazil in 2014 to the double knockout in the Copa America final against Chile, complete with a missed penalty in 2016, he got it all back with interest. First the 2021 America’s Cup, with victory over Brazil in the last act of the tournament, then – above all – the World Cup in Qatar. The only trophy that was missing from the showcase of the phenomenon of Rosario.