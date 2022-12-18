Home Sports Argentina-France, Messi: “It was the trophy I was missing”
Sports

Argentina-France, Messi: “It was the trophy I was missing”

by admin
Argentina-France, Messi: “It was the trophy I was missing”

The Argentina champion is also the best player of Qatar 2022: “This conclusion is really impressive, now I’m enjoying it”

The happy ending with Argentina in his last match in a World Cup. Lionel Messi brings Argentina back to the top of the world 26 years after the triumph in Mexico City in 1986. Leo picks up the baton left by Diego Armando Maradona. After having racked up a long series of disappointments in the national team, from the defeat against Germany in Brazil in 2014 to the double knockout in the Copa America final against Chile, complete with a missed penalty in 2016, he got it all back with interest. First the 2021 America’s Cup, with victory over Brazil in the last act of the tournament, then – above all – the World Cup in Qatar. The only trophy that was missing from the showcase of the phenomenon of Rosario.

“IT WAS TIME”

Leo is enjoying one of the best days of his incredible career, also ennobled by the Qatar 2022 best player award. ” It’s really impressive that the World Cup ended like this. I want to play a couple more games as world champion. It’s what everyone wants most. I was lucky to have won everything in my career and this is the trophy I was missing. Now I want to enjoy the cup with everyone.”

December 18, 2022 (change December 18, 2022 | 21:24)

© breaking latest news

See also  Marketing expert: Messi makes Paris 700 million euros? It is exaggerated that CR7 is the first brand of football players_Revenue_Bayern_Gress

You may also like

Argentina are world champions: they beat France on...

Treviso Basket returns to victory: Brindisi defeated 75-68

An unwatchable Apu sinks in Nardò but goes...

Scaloni after Argentina-France: “After the criticisms, now is...

Argentina “campeon”, also the former Juventus players De...

Giroud furious at the substitution in the 41st...

World Cup-Messi Angel scored Mbappe’s double call Argentina...

The World Cup is decided in extra time:...

Cycling: Cavendish will race in 2023 with Astana....

Lotito: “Mihajlovic, a friend and an example of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy