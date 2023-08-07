Argentine Coach’s Debut with Vida Ends in Defeat but Highlights Learning Opportunity for Players

Title: Argentine Coach Fell in Debut with Vida, Highlights Importance of Learning Actions for Players

Subtitle: Héctor Vargas aims to build a champion team despite initial setback

The Argentine Héctor Vargas faced a disappointing start to his career as the coach of Club Vida, as his team suffered a 2-0 defeat against Marathón in the second matchday of the 2023 National League Opening. Vargas, who had not been able to lead his team in the opening game, experienced an unfortunate turn of events in his debut.

The match was marred by an error committed by one of Vida’s leading footballers, midfielder Marcelo Canales. Canales conceded a penalty at the 29th minute after losing possession near the area. This mistake led to his dismissal at the 40th minute. Vargas, known for his strong disciplinary approach, expressed his disappointment with Canales’ lack of concentration and highlighted the need for his players to avoid giving away tactical advantages.

Speaking at a press conference, Vargas criticized Canales, stating, “There was a lack of concentration from Marcelo Canales during the penalty. I question him because he ended up losing the ball near our area, which resulted in the penalty. When such situations occur and they are ignored, it necessitates a change to ensure players think and avoid giving away clearly explained tactical situations.”

Despite the defeat, Vargas remained determined to build a champion team. He acknowledged the cost of achieving success, emphasizing that it is not solely dependent on financial resources. Vargas made it clear that he intends to address the situation promptly, stating, “On Wednesday, Canales will play and will be the captain. However, if he makes another mistake, he will be benched. I will not tolerate these mistakes that stem from a lack of concentration or self-sufficiency. I want to win, and I want them to understand that.”

Vargas also touched upon the overall performance of the team. Reflecting on the match, he stated, “The game was more in our favor than theirs based on our work plan. However, a mistake robbed us of the possibilities we had created. We had been closer to scoring, but luck and finishing capacity eluded us. It is normal to concede a second goal when we push for an equalizer.”

Furthermore, Vargas expressed support for Josué Villafranca, who missed a penalty during the game. Vargas emphasized that players who take on the responsibility of penalty kicks should not be blamed when they fail. He praised Villafranca’s courage and highlighted the importance of having players who are willing to step up in such situations.

Although Vargas’ debut did not go as planned, he remains determined and focused on guiding Club Vida to success. The team will learn from their mistakes and work towards a stronger performance in the upcoming matches.

