Where to tune in to RTVC’s August 7 special coverage?

Next Monday, August 7, RTVC Public Media System will carry out special coverage to commemorate the 204th anniversary of the historic Battle of Boyacá, a transcendental event in the history of the independence of Colombia. The broadcast will take place from the iconic Boyacá Bridge, an emblematic setting where the battle that forever changed the course of the nation took place.

Programming will start around 10 a.m. with an analysis by the renowned historian of Señal Memoria, Felipe Arias Escobar, which will serve as a prelude to the solemn military ceremony in which honors will be paid to the national flag, President Gustavo Petro and the brave heroes who sacrificed their lives in line of duty (and who continue to do so).

It should be remembered that National Army Day is also celebrated on August 7, which will take place within the RTVC broadcast for the 213th birthday of the forces, highlighting the work and commitment of the uniformed officers who take care of the well-being and safety of Colombians every day. Under the motto “We protect what you love the most!”, the dedication of the soldiers in the protection of life, work, family and the environment will be highlighted.

