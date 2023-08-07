Naples, Rudi Garcia: ‘Osimhen in Arabia? Not if you’re in full maturity’

Injuries and the market, with a “advice” to Osimhen: after the friendly win against Augsburg, Rudy Garcia commented on the situation of his Napoli, struggling with various injuries that are complicating the preparation (against the Germans Anguissa and Mario Rui weren’t there, with Osimhen and Kvara at rest as a precaution) and with other injuries that he defines as “market”.

The “council” in Osimhen

“I’m not Victor, so ask him,” he replies when asked about temptations that come from Arabia, who would also have his eye on the Nigerian striker. One piece of advice, however, he feels like giving him: “There are players who are at the end of their careers and then it’s understandable that they go there. Anyone in the world wouldn’t refuse these indecent offers at times. But though when you are a player in full maturity, that your best seasons arrive, you don’t even watch this“.

The French coach then gave welcome Nathanwho arrived in training camp, and who attended his teammates’ friendly match: “Natan is a young Brazilian defender who grew up in Flamengo, then moved on to RB Bragantino. We know these Red Bull teams as they are, we know Leipzig and Salzburg. I mean that I know this football well, it’s made of young people who run a lot and press a lot“.

Between accidents and experiments

On injuries, Garcia announces the practically certain recovery of Anguissawhich should be there for the first league match against Frosinone: “Unlike last year when the team had to prepare for just 3 months for the World Cup, now we have to prepare for the whole season. We have Mario Rui and Anguissa from real injuries. Mario Rui should return on Tuesday, Anguissa perhaps already in Frosinone. Then there are prevention injuries and others ‘on the market’. If Zielinski is one of them? You are intelligent, I won’t add anything else because I respect you”.

Finally, on the tactical experiments tried in friendly (including also Raspadori right midfielder): “These matches are made for experimenting. Usually one or two are played, instead there’s more than half the team that tonight wasn’t the same as last year. Well done Ostigard who I wanted to see in midfield. I’m happy with the game, Augsburg played with quality and physicality. It took us time to respond physically but we did. I had clearer directions on what to do with this rose“.

