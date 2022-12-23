Messi in Paris in the year of grace 2021 will be remembered in the history books as one of the most sensational market coups ever. An epochal transfer, for a salary of 35 million per season (for two years). The Flea under the Eiffel Tower has brought – in addition to its extraordinary technical baggage – fame, money, sponsors, merchandising revenues. If the first season was probably the grayest of his career, the initial part of the second – which acted as a slide towards the World Cup – was worthy of his class. Of all the Argentines in France, he’s the one with the fireworks.