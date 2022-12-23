The furniture bonus will be extended but not to 5,000 euros, as already foreseen, but to 8,000, thus reducing the cut compared to this year’s 10,000 euros.

An amendment to the maneuver approved in the Budget Committee provides that for the years 2023 and 2024 the amount for the purchase of furniture but also large green appliances in the case of home renovations on which a deduction of 50% of the expenses rise from 5,000 euros to 8,000 euros.

«’The increase in the ceiling of the furniture bonus from 5,000 to 8,000 euros for 2023 is an excellent result for the wood-furnishing supply chain and for families and young people who will be able to take advantage of concrete help especially in a moment of great difficulty, due to rising inflation, high energy prices and the loss of purchasing power».

This was declared by Claudio Feltrin, president of FederlegnoArredo, commenting on the approval of the amendment by the Budget Committee.

“Thanks go to the Government and to the political forces that have supported us in achieving this important objective, improving a measure that every year proves effective for a sector that accounts for almost 5% of the national GDP and also has positive effects for the associated with wood-furnishings», he concludes.