This balance disturbance is very annoying, but can be resolved with a simple maneuver

Roberto De Filippis

One of the worst mishap that can happen to an artist is being forced to interrupt a tour. This is what unfortunately happened to Elisa, who was forced to postpone some concerts for health reasons. On her social networks, the singer explained that she suffered from paroxysmal positional vertigo.

Benign paroxysmal positional vertigo: what is it — Benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV) – this is the full name of the disease – is part of peripheral vertigo as it is attributable to an alteration of the ear and not of the brain, as in the case of central vertigo. “Distinguishing the disorder is the loss of perception of one’s head in space when moving it. Typically, this nagging feeling of dizziness ends within one minute of stopping head nodding”explains Dr. Pietro Bassi, neurologist of the Vertigo Diagnosis and Treatment Center at Palazzo della Salute-Wellness Clinic in Milan and Smart Clinic Milanese Physiotherapy Clinical Center.

Benign paroxysmal positional vertigo: the causes — BPPV is caused by the detachment from the vestibular apparatus of the inner ear of the otoliths, i.e. small calcium crystals. "The otoliths are 'pebbles' that are found on top of a gelatinous structure of the inner ear, through which the vestibular nerve also passes, which regulates balance" continues Dr. Bassi. Detachment of otoliths from the vestibular apparatus can occur as a result of trauma to the head, as can happen to those who often play sports (think of football players when they hit the ball with their heads). Also age plays an important role in the onset of BPPV. In fact, over the years the gelatinous substance on which the otoliths are found tends to dry out, thus increasing the chances of these crystals detaching. "When otoliths detach from the structure that holds them together, they end up touching other parts of the inner ear. This causes the brain to receive a certain signal from the right ear and a different one from the left. If different signals reach the brain, vertigo originates, which can be so intense that they even fall to the ground" says the expert. Often, especially when they last a long time, dizziness is followed by nausea and vomiting.

Maneuvers to treat benign paroxysmal positional vertigo — The treatment of VPP consists of liberating maneuvers that move the otoliths to parts of the ear where they no longer cause any discomfort. “One of them is the Hallpike maneuver. One session, which lasts a few minutes, is usually enough to bring the situation back to normal. After the maneuver, to ensure that the otoliths move again, it is necessary to avoid lying down for twenty-four hours. It only takes a day to heal completely. It is important that trained specialists, such as otoneurologiDr. Bassi recommends. Regardless of the type of vertigo you suffer from, to prevent it and limit its extent it is important to avoid moving your head abruptly and getting out of bed quickly. The Vppb is so called because there are other forms of vertigo, sometimes much more serious. This disorder, which depends on the ear-brain system, can in fact be caused by various factors. Sometimes it is caused by neuronitis, i.e. inflammation of the ear nerve. Generally, neuronitis, which can be viral, lasts several days and is much more intense than Vppb. Other times it is caused by brain lesions, for the diagnosis of which neuro-radiological investigations are necessary. “Finally, vertigo can also be caused by food-pharmacological poisoning” concludes Dr. Bassi.