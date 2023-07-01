Aristide Mouaha signs to Scafati

Givova Scafati formalizes the agreement with the Cameroonian winger, of Italian training, Aristide Mouaha for the 2023/2024 competitive season in Serie A.

He is a guard with a powerful physique, with a good hand from the arc, capable of covering other roles in the external sector as well, within the Cameroon national team from 2021, who will make his debut in Serie A with Scafati, after having accumulated a lot of experience in the lower categories.

Born in Douala (Cameroon) on August 18, 2000, Aristide Mouaha Tcheussi trained in basketball in the ranks of the youth teams of HSC Roma and Virtus Roma, between 2016 and 2019. Just in his last season in the capital he found an important place in the first militant team in Serie B (gir. D), averaging 17.8 points and 2.5 assists in the regular season. The following sporting year, after starting with the Stella Azzurra in Serie B, he moved up in category and went to play in the ranks of Roseto, finishing with an average of 6.7 points in 18.5 minutes of average usage. It was then the turn of Benacquista Latina (in Serie A2), where he remained for two championships in a row, ending his experience with 9.1 points in 20.2 minutes of average use. At the end of the second year in the Pontine area, he moved to Cividale del Friuli, in Serie B, actively participating in the promotion of the Friulian club with an average of 10.1 points in the playoffs. Numbers that earned him confirmation the following season, 2022/2023, in Serie A2, contributing to reaching the playoffs.

Statement by guard Aristide Mouaha: «Scafati has offered me an opportunity that I’ve been waiting for a long time. I’m following a growth path that prompted me to think it was the right time to put myself to the test in this category. I still have a lot to learn in this sport and I know that here I will have a coach and teammates of a certain level, so it will be an extra incentive to work well, hard and give my best. When certain trains pass in life you have to have the courage to jump on them and take advantage of them to gain experience and grow. My goal will be to work hard to show that I can stay on the pitch even at this level».

