Public order priority, arrests and incidents in Rotterdam yesterday too. The TV shooting cameras had to “adapt” and the vision of the match was affected…

During the Dutch national derby Klassieker between Feyenoord and Ajax finished 1-1, TV viewers argued over the position of the camera at the De Kuip stadium in Rotterdam. It was… different than usual.

Great irritation in Holland

The camera angle was conditional on public order safety devices (also yesterday’s arrests and accidents) around the entire playing field, thus also on the main camera side of ESPN.

In order to obstruct the view as little as possible, ESPN opted for an alternative location at the edge of the roof of the De Kuip stadium. “Under the circumstances, this is the best picture we can give you,” said commentator Leo Oldenburger in the 18th minute, sensing the protests from users who didn’t wait long…

January 23, 2023 (change January 23, 2023 | 12:41)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

