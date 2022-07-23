Home Sports Ascoli, Angelo Pascucci falls with a paraglider on Mount Carrier and dies – breaking latest news
Ascoli, Angelo Pascucci falls with a paraglider on Mount Carrier and dies

Ascoli, Angelo Pascucci falls with a paraglider on Mount Carrier and dies – breaking latest news

Ascoli, 22 July 2022 – A 59-year-old man he died in the afternoon of today after being crashed with a paraglider on Mount Carrier, north of the Zilioli refuge. The firefighters of Ascoli Piceno intervened on the spot, the teams of the Ascoli Piceno station of the Alpine and Spelological Rescue were alerted by the 118 operations center.

It was to give the alarm a paraglider which he saw falling a flight mate on the southern side of Mount Carrier. The resuscitation attempts carried out by the physician hoisted on the spot, in the presence of the CNSAS helicopter rescue technician, were of no avail. The man died shortly after being transported by helicopter to Forca di Presta, due to polytrauma reported with the impact.

Who was the dead man in paragliding

The precipitated man was called Angelo Pascuccihe was 59 years old and was from Tolentino (Macerata). He had launched a little earlier from the top of the mountain. On the side between Pretare di Arquata and Montegallo (Ascoli Piceno) he would have lost control of the sail, according to some witnesses, falling to the bottom of the rock face. To recover the body, in addition to the air ambulance from Fabriano, from which a Cnsas technician took a winch, the firefighters, the carabinieri and the volunteers of the Alpine Rescue also intervened by land. The body was transferred to the morgue of the Ascoli Piceno hospital.

Pascucci, which was a dependent of Cosmarihe was married and had two daughters.

