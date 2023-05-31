Asian Games judo project technical representatives come to Hangzhou to investigate and guide judo preparations_Zhejiang Online

Asian Games judo project technical representative came to Hangzhou to investigate and guide the preparations for judo

Source: 2022 Asian Games Organizing Committee



From May 27th to 30th, CHE Kuong Hon, the technical representative of the Judo project of the Hangzhou Asian Games, the chairman of the Executive Committee of the World Sports Federation, and the competition director (Asia) of the International Judo Federation, was invited to Hangzhou to conduct field research and guidance in Hangzhou Preparatory work for the judo competition of the Asian Games. The relevant person in charge of the Lifting and Wrestling Center of the General Administration of Sport of China, the competition department, the radio and television and information technology department of the Hangzhou Asian Organizing Committee, and the relevant staff of the Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium Operation Team accompanied the investigation.

During the investigation period, Xie Guanghan and his entourage went to the information technology command center of the competition headquarters, the competition information center (SIC), the Asian Games Village and Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium and other places to participate in the guidance of the consistency test of the judo event performance system. During the period, a special meeting was held with the local venues to study the site construction, functional zoning, streamline design, competition equipment and other business fields of Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium. After listening to the briefing of the territory, Xie Guanghan highly praised the preparatory work of Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium. He said that the performance of the Xiaoshan Linpu operation team is very professional, and he looks forward to their performance in the Asian Games.

This time in Hangzhou, Xie Guanghan was invited by the Competition Department of the Hangzhou Asian Organizing Committee to help guide the consistency test of the judo event performance system. The test refers to the system test of the output of the competition venues by simulating the activities of each stage of the Asian Games to ensure the stable operation of the performance system during the game. Since April this year, the work has been jointly organized by the Competition Department, Radio and Television and Information Technology Department of the Asian Organizing Committee.

The judo competition of the Hangzhou Asian Games will be held at Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium from September 24 to September 27, 2023.