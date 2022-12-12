Home Sports Astana, Miguel Angel Lopez fired: ‘Probable link with doctor Maynar’
Astana, Miguel Angel Lopez fired: 'Probable link with doctor Maynar'

Astana, Miguel Angel Lopez fired: ‘Probable link with doctor Maynar’

In a press release, the Kazakh team formalized the end of the working relationship with the Colombian

Astana sacked Miguel Angel Lopez. The Colombian, born in 1994, has always raced for the Kazakh team except for the 2021 parenthesis at the Movistar and had finished the last Vuelta in fourth place (3rd at the Giro d’Italia and at the Vuelta in 2018). The team formalized the decision with a statement in which it spoke of possible, indeed probable links of the rider with the controversial doctor Marcos Maynar Mariño, professor at the University of Extremadura, arrested on 11 May and then released, under investigation for alleged crimes of drug trafficking and money laundering. Hence the breaking of internal rules and the dismissal.

