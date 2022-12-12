Home News Fire at the Corrà foundries in Montebelluna
Fire at the Corrà foundries in Montebelluna

A fire is engaging various fire brigade teams of Montebelluna and of the other detachments merged in forces in Montebelluna, in via Cal Small.

It seems that some rooms in the building have caught fire Foundry Corrà. The cause of the fire is not yet known. It seems that the same employees of the plant specialized in the construction of cast iron works and mechanical parts of various kinds and uses sounded the alarm, from internal combustion engines to wind farms, from agriculture to railways and refrigeration, controlled by the company with headquarters in Thiene of which Montebelluna it is the production site.

In addition to the firefighters, some carabinieri patrols would also be intervening on the spot to make the area safe.

