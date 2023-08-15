Astros’ José Altuve, Braves’ Matt Olson, and Phillies’ Michael Lorenzen Named Players of the Week

Astros second baseman José Altuve, Braves pitcher Matt Olson, and Phillies starter Michael Lorenzen have been named the Players of the Week, presented by Chevrolet, for their outstanding performances last week. Additionally, Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins has earned the Play of the Week honors for his exceptional play in Sunday’s game against the Mariners.

Altuve showcased his remarkable batting skills by leading the majors in both batting average (.520) and on-base percentage (.613) for the week. He had multiple hits in four consecutive games and came close to hitting for the cycle against Baltimore on Thursday. Altuve, who returned from an oblique injury on July 26, has been on an impressive streak, hitting .406 with an OPS of 1.134 in 16 games. This is the fourth time in his career that Altuve has been named Player of the Week, with his last recognition dating back to 2017.

Lorenzen made history in his first home start for the Phillies by pitching a no-hitter against the Nationals. He recorded 124 strikeouts, the most in his career, and completed Philadelphia’s first no-hitter since 2015. This outstanding performance also made Lorenzen the second pitcher in the Modern Era to throw a no-hitter in his first home game with a team. The pitcher’s remarkable achievement earned him the Player of the Week recognition, representing the first time a Phillies player has received the honor this season.

Olson, who leads the major leagues in home runs, has been crowned the co-winner of the NL Player of the Week Award. He continued his remarkable season by hitting four homers in eight games. Olson boasts an impressive .400/.539/.833 line and led the majors with 10 runs scored during this period. The highlight of his week was hitting two home runs in a single game against the Mets, helping the Braves secure a dominant 21-3 victory in the first game of a doubleheader. With his 43rd home run, Olson showcased his power with a projected distance of 455 feet. This marks the second time this season that Olson has been recognized as Player of the Week, making him the fourth Braves player to receive this honor in 2021.

Mullins, although not starting Sunday’s game against the Mariners, displayed his exceptional skills when given the opportunity. In the ninth inning, Mullins made a spectacular catch over the center-field wall to prevent Ty France from hitting a game-tying home run. Saving the game with his fielding prowess, Mullins also contributed offensively by hitting a two-run home run in the 10th inning, securing a win for the Orioles. Mullins’ impressive plays and clutch performance earned him the Play of the Week recognition.

These outstanding performances by Altuve, Olson, Lorenzen, and Mullins have not only elevated their respective teams but have also garnered them well-deserved recognition.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

