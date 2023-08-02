Astros Remain Favorites in Trade Talks for Justin Verlander, According to MLB.com

The race to acquire star pitcher Justin Verlander from the New York Mets is heating up, with the Houston Astros emerging as the favorites for his signature. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reports that while multiple teams have expressed interest in Verlander, it is the Astros who remain in pole position.

Negotiations between the Mets and Astros were reportedly at an advanced stage on Monday night, but talks hit a roadblock over the players involved in the potential trade. However, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reveals that Houston is believed to be Verlander’s preferred destination. It is worth noting that Verlander possesses a no-trade clause, giving him the power to veto any deal.

According to Andy Martino of SNY, other teams involved in the Verlander sweepstakes are of the opinion that the Astros are more motivated than anyone else to secure the talented right-hander. The Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles, and San Diego Padres have all been linked to Verlander, although Braves’ involvement appears limited presently. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman adds that there have been some positive developments in talks between the Mets and Orioles.

As the trade deadline looms, all eyes are on Verlander’s next move. Will he be heading to Houston or will another team swoop in at the last moment? Only time will tell, but it appears that the Astros are currently leading the pack in the pursuit of this coveted pitcher. Stay tuned for further updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

