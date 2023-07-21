South African golfer Christo Lamprecht at The Open | photo: AP

Fleetwood is related to Nick Faldo, who in 1992 won the famous Claret box on a hit at Muirfield. The last time a domestic golfer triumphed in The Open in England was in 1969, when Tony Jacklin won the trophy at Royal Lytham & St Annes.

The leading trio is one year ahead of Antoine Rozner from France, Mr. Adrian Otaegui and American Brian Harman. The bookmaker’s favorite and the runner-up of the world champion Rory McIlroy from Northern Ireland figures in the pair on the long 32nd place. The world number one Amerian Scottie Scheffler is in 19th position with a minus -1.

Defending champion Cameron Smith didn’t make the water wheel. The Australian, who triumphed last year in St. Andrews and won his first major tournament title, shot one over par with a 72-hole tie for 48th place.

The oldest golf tournament in the world is being played for a record premium this year. Vtz collects those millions of dollars (about 66 million crowns) from a subsidy of 16.5 million. Smith collected $2.5 million last year.

The Open Championship

major tournament at Hoylake (par 71, $16.5 million endowment) – after 1st round

1. a.m. Lamprecht (JAR), Fleetwood (Angl.), Grillo (Arg.) vichni 66, 4. Rozner (Fr.), Otaegui (p.), Harman vichni 67, 7. Cink, Clark, Homa (vichni USA), Norn (vd.), arma (Indie), Stewart (Scot.) vichni 68

