At the moment this is how the 2024 NFL Playoffs would be played | Week 16

As the NFL season heads into its final stretch, the race for playoff spots is heating up. With just three weeks left in the regular season, teams are vying for a chance to compete in the 2023-2024 playoffs and ultimately make a run at the Super Bowl.

Here are the key dates for the upcoming playoffs and Super Bowl:
– Wild Card Round: January 13-15, 2024
– Divisional Round: January 20-21, 2024
– Conference Championships: January 28, 2024
– Super Bowl: February 11, 2024

So far, several teams have secured their spots in the postseason. In the National Team, the San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, and Dallas Cowboys have all clinched playoff berths. In the American League, the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins have secured their spots.

As the regular season winds down, some teams have already been eliminated from playoff contention. The New England Patriots, Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets, and Tennessee Titans are among the teams that will not be advancing to the postseason in the AFC. In the NFC, the Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, and Washington Commanders have also been eliminated.

The teams with the best record in each Conference will advance directly to the Divisional Round. At the moment, the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers hold those coveted top spots.

Looking ahead, if the regular season ended today, the playoff matchups would look like this:
– (7) Indianapolis Colts vs. (2) Miami Dolphins
– (7) Seattle Seahawks vs. (2) Detroit Lions
– (6) Buffalo Bills vs. (3) Kansas City Chiefs
– (6) Los Angeles Rams vs. (3) Philadelphia Eagles
– (5) Cleveland Browns vs. (4) Jacksonville Jaguars
– (5) Dallas Cowboys vs. (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The NFL playoffs are always full of excitement and surprises, and this year promises to be no different. Stay tuned as the remaining weeks of the regular season play out and the race to the Super Bowl intensifies.

