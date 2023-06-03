Atalanta, Gasperini: ‘I have a contract, there’s time to talk to the club’

On the eve of Atalanta’s last match of the season against Monza, Gian Piero Gasperini gave an account of a year that sees the players from Bergamo involved in the fight for fifth place: “I don’t know if it was a great season, I read quite negative things about it. I’m interested in giving satisfaction to the fans.” the future is not one of the coach’s priorities who comments: “Let’s focus on Monza, from Monday onwards we can meet to talk about football”
“Let’s focus on the Monza, from Monday onwards we can meet to talk about football“. On the eve of the last championship game, Gian Piero Gasperini postpones the question of staying on the Atalanta bench: “The relationship with the club it is optimal, but there will be a way and time to meet. In any case I have a contract, as I had it last summerIn the meantime, Sunday is decisive for qualifying for the Europa League”.
“Palladino? a predestined”
For Monza, which Atalanta will face in the Sunday evening postponement, only praise: “With people like Galliani and Braida behind them and the extraordinary work of Palladino, whose impact from the Primavera to the first team makes him a predestined, In my opinion, Monza will fight in a higher end of the standings from next summer – specifies the Bergamo coach -. I’ve known Palladino since his days in Serie C, then he was with me at Juventus Primavera and Genoa. It turned the quality of play upside down, it had an immediate impact“.
“Bad season? I’m interested in giving satisfaction to the fans”
Finally, on the prospects for the immediate future: “I don’t know if it’s been a great season, I’ve read quite negative things about it. A me interested in giving satisfaction to the fans and tomorrow I expect a great support after the 20-minute strike – closes Gasperini -. Maybe being back in Europe will help in terms of finding players on the transfer market, but that too it is a premature matter. Europe gives blazon“.