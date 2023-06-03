Atalanta, Gasperini: ‘I have a contract, there’s time to talk to the club’

A league

The Champions League area has already been decided with Napoli, Lazio, Inter and Milan. The last day will instead establish the qualifiers in Europe and the Conference League: Atalanta, Roma and Juventus are in the running. And then there’s Fiorentina, eighth in the standings but in the Conference League final against West Ham: if they win they are admitted to the 2023/24 Europa League WATCH ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS OF SERIE A

RULES FOR ORDERING THE RANKING IN THE EVENT OF ARRIVAL WITH EQUAL POINTS

For the 2022/23 championship, in case of equal points finish, the score will be taken into account separate classification, i.e. the points scored in the direct clashes, (except for the Scudetto which should be awarded with a play-off). They will therefore be considered in order: