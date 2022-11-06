“If you have to referee at 6pm, don’t have dinner at 8pm, which you don’t have time to get there.” It is a story uploaded on Instagram by Luis Muriel (and then promptly removed) to fuel the controversy in the post match of Atalanta-Napoli, a big match won in comeback by the Spalletti gang (1-2, goals from Lookman, Osimhen and Elmas).

LITTLE RECOVERY

—

The attacker of the Goddess, who did not take part in the race because in the last few hours he remedied an injury to the adductors, entrusted his thoughts to social media, ironically attacking the referee, Maurizio Mariani. What did not convince the Colombian was the management of the final minutes by the referee, guilty of having whistled the end of the match, with the Bergamo players in attack, with a few seconds in advance, despite the two substitutions and the three yellow cards they have broken the game in recovery. At the triple whistle, the Nerazzurri surrounded Mariani to ask for clarification on the matter.