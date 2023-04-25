Home » Atalanta-Roma 3-1: video, gol e highlights
Roma fails to respond to Milan, loses 3-1 with Atalanta and accuses two new injuries: Llorente and Dybala. Game blocked for long stretches, in the first half ending Pasalic unlocks it with a left footed volley. In the second half, Toloi put in the 2-0 goal but Roma didn’t give up and reopened it with Pellegrini. A couple of minutes later, a bad mistake by Rui Patricio who gives the 3-1 to Koopmeiners. Then they go ko Llorente and Dybala. Roma close in 10 and remain at 56, Atalanta at 52 points

