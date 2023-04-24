Atalanta-Rome, Gasperini: ‘Atalanta is the ideal environment to enjoy’

There is great satisfaction in the words of Gian Piero Gasperini after Atalanta’s victory over Roma which relaunched the Champions League ambitions of the players from Bergamo: “We met a strong team and to be able to beat them we needed all the components, defensive attention and quality in attack and we played an excellent game – he says – Is the pressure strong? It’s our characteristic and many players have been with me for some time and we know the coverage of spaces well but when there’s attention for the opponent it’s difficult, today we were very compact, the midfielders were also very good”.

“Atalanta is the ideal environment to get great satisfaction”

Seven years and Gasperini always manages to bring out the best in the players who are part of Atalanta: “There are many and tonight I was watching Cristante, Mancini, Spinazzola and Ibanez, it’s been five years since they were here, it’s a club that evolves, which changes continuously, today less, but I found an ideal environment to work, where there is a lot of respect and this helps us to obtain satisfaction“. Gasp finally found a Zapata in good condition: “Zapata? We know him, he went through a difficult time and with him in the best conditions we could have had more chances, but also with Muriel he is alone with them in the best conditions we can achieve the desired goals although both Lookman and Hojlund did very well.”