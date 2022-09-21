A stop for the national teams to experience at the top of the Serie A standings, looking at their opponents from top to bottom. In the Atalanta world, the expectation and enthusiasm of fans and the environment are growing in view of the first challenge that will be played after the stop due to international commitments: on 2 October (at 6pm) Toloi and his teammates will be called upon to face, within the walls of the Gewiss Stadium, the Fiorentina. In view of this appointment, the Nerazzurri have announced an initiative to call the boys back to the stadium to incite Gasperini’s team (who at home, in the 2022-23 championship, won against Turin and drew with Milan and Cremonese, while in away has won them all for now). On the occasion of the match against the Viola of the Italian coach, the Under 14s (accompanied by an adult) will have the opportunity to attend the match, in the central grandstand, paying the 10 euro ticket.