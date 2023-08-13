Athletic Bilbao 0-2 Real Madrid: Jude Bellingham scores on competitive debut

Jude Bellingham’s goal came 37 minutes into his La Liga debut

England midfielder Jude Bellingham scored on his competitive Real Madrid debut as they began their La Liga season with victory at Athletic Bilbao.

The 20-year-old, who joined the Spanish giants for £88.5m from Borussia Dortmund this summer, got Real’s second when he volleyed in from close range.

He is the first English player to score in a competitive game for Real since David Beckham in 2007.

Rodrygo had opened the scoring with a near-post finish at San Mames.

In an impressive performance, Bellingham caught the eye early in the second half with a run from deep inside his own half, skipping between two Athletic players before racing to the edge of their box.

Bellingham played in all four of Real’s pre-season friendlies, scoring in a 2-0 win over Manchester United in Texas.

Former England and Manchester United midfielder Beckham also scored on his league debut for Real in 2003.

Real were runners-up in La Liga last season, finishing 10 points behind Barcelona.

“Bellingham is a fantastic kid, he displays quality, personality, he is a hard worker. He is just fantastic,” manager Carlo Ancelotti told Movistar Plus.

“He is very motivated to be here, he is a fantastic player and a very, very important signing.

“We were on fire and motivated, we had a very good collective commitment, attitude, won many challenges, worked together defensively, a clean sheet was positive… it was a complete game, a very high level first half and a second half of total control.”

Line-ups

Ath Bilbao

Formation 4-2-3-1

1Simon

18De Marcos3Vivian4Paredes15Lekue

16Ruiz de Galarreta6Vesga

11Nico Williams30Gómez10Muniain

9Williams

1Simón18De Marcos3VivianBooked at 67mins4Paredes15LekueSubstituted forGarcía de Albénizat 71’minutes16Ruíz de Galarreta6VesgaSubstituted forHerreraat 64’minutes11Nico WilliamsSubstituted forBerenguerat 45’minutes30GómezSubstituted forSancetat 45’minutes10MuniainBooked at 4minsSubstituted forGuruzet at 45’minutes9WilliamsBooked at 87minsSubstitutes7Berenguer8Sancet12Guruzeta13Agirrezabala19García de Albéniz20Villalibre21Herrera22García23Nolaskoain24Martón29Ares Djaló33Prados

Real Madrid

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

13I’m snowing

2Carvajal Ramos3Militão4Alaba20García Torres

18Chouameni

15Valverde12Camavinga

5Bellingham

7Vinicius Júnior11Rodrygo

13Lunin2Carvajal Ramos3MilitãoSubstituted forRüdigerat 50’minutes4AlabaBooked at 76mins20García Torres18Tchouaméni15Valverde12CamavingaSubstituted forKroosat 71’minutes5Bellingham7Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forModricat 80’minutes11RodrygoSubstituted forJoseluat 80’minutesSubstitutes6Nacho8Kroos10Modric14Joselu16Odriozola17Vázquez21Díaz22Rüdiger30González31Cañizares

Referee: Jesus Gil Manzano

Attendance:48,927

Live Text

Match ends, Athletic Club 0, Real Madrid 2.

Second Half ends, Athletic Club 0, Real Madrid 2.

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gorka Guruzeta (Athletic Club).

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ander Herrera (Athletic Club).

Attempt missed. Aitor Paredes (Athletic Club) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alex Berenguer with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Fran García (Real Madrid).

Gorka Guruzeta (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Oihan Sancet (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Jude Bellingham.

Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club).

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gorka Guruzeta (Athletic Club).

Attempt saved. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joselu.

Substitution, Real Madrid. Luka Modric replaces Vinícius Junior.

Substitution, Real Madrid. Joselu replaces Rodrygo.

Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

