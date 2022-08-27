Yeman Crippa’s return to racing is a winner after winning the European gold of 10,000. The Trentino, fourth blue to win the title on 25 laps after the Alberto Cova of Athens 1992, the Stefano Mei of Stuttgart 1996 and the Totò Antibo of Spalato 1990, just six days before the Munich feat, won the 33rd Giro delle Mure di Feltre, in the Belluno area, prestigious night road race of about 8 km on a one-way circuit that includes an insidious sharp bend. The 25-year-old Italian policeman, record holder from 3000 to the half marathon, under a few drops of rain, thus repeats the success of 2018, the year of the continental bronze over 10,000 in Berlin, confirming himself in great condition, despite being at the end of a week of just and deserved celebrations .

The race

Yeman, in the presence of good African specialists and other fresh blue veterans from the German event such as Ala Zoghlami, seventh in the 3000 steeplechase and marathon runners Daniele Meucci and Renè Cuneaz, immediately finds himself in the small group (of four) that sets the pace. Within which stands the presence of the 19-year-old Kenyan Felix Kiptarus Korir, on August 5 silver in the 3000 Junior World Championships in Cali, Colombia. Meucci too, after a hesitant start, follows the treads. On the third pass (after about 3 km), however, it is Crippa and Kiptarus Korir who are the ones to stretch. Massimo Pegoretti’s pupil, present among the numerous spectators, has an easy and effective action. The two make a void, with Meucci sailing authoritatively in third position. Yeman, bib n. 2, tank top of his Fiamme Oro, black stockings and yellow shoes, goes on almost by inertia and the young Kenyan, just before the bell, gives up. The last lap, for the blue, is a splendid catwalk, a triumphal march. Yeman wins, overwhelms (in 22’55 “) and behind him are placed in the order Kiptarus Korir (23’08”), Meucci (23’12 “), Pasquale Salvarolo and Cesare Maestri, European mountain running champion. Crippa, after a great crowd bath with full of autographs and selfies, says goodbye to Tuesday, when at the 58th meeting of the Oak in Rovereto, if he keeps his promises and conditions allow it, he will go hunting for his own Italian record about 5000 (13’02 ”26), with a possible assault on a first minus 13 minutes. “Coming back here with a European gold and bronze around my neck – he says – makes me happy and I thank the fans from Feltre for their enthusiasm. Now I am ready for the Rovereto ride, where I will find dangerous opponents. Marathon? I can’t wait to try it, in the spring of next year ”.