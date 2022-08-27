His concert in Forlì had sold out, yet he had to postpone it to a later date: for Paola Turci it is a complicated moment, which led her to stop her tour around Italy. The singer had to stop the summer tour because of some Health problemsas announced in the past few hours.

Paola Turci, concert postponed: what happened

Paola Turci’s concert scheduled for 29 August at the San Domenico Arena in Forlì has been postponed to a later date, in which Danilo Rossi, Stefano Nanni, the Maderna Orchestra and the students of Canova should have also taken part.

After the performance on the stage of the May Day Concert, the singer toured Italy with her tour which takes the title of her latest album I amstopping off in some of the most evocative locations of the peninsula, such as Villa Ada in Rome and the Cavaticcio Park in Bologna.

Turci should have sung in Forlì, but due to some health problems the organization had to cancel the date in question, which will be rescheduled as soon as his health improves. It is not yet clear what happened to the artistwho should perform for the last date of his summer tour on September 18th, with a stop in Sicily.

At the moment the singer has kept silence on her social accounts: the last post dates back to August 15, when she recalled an event that profoundly marked her existence. Twenty-nine years ago, on the day of August 15th, Paola Turci was the victim of a terrible accident which, as she herself pointed out on Instagram, “changed her characteristics and, above all, her life. Since then I celebrate this day as a birthday, my second. The first will be in September and I’ll be 58 ”.

Paola Turci, the honeymoon with Francesca Pascale between one stage and another of her tour

For Paola Turci it was an intense year: in addition to returning to tour around Italy, the singer got married to Francesca Pascale. The couple pronounced the fateful Yes last July 2 in Montalcino, near Siena, to be precise at Palazzo dei Priori. Then the celebrations continued inside the Velona Castlea luxury resort from which you can enjoy a breathtaking view over the Val d’Orcia.

The two have kept the utmost confidentiality on the wedding – and on their history – until a few hours before the ceremony that celebrated their love. Then, between one stage and another of the tour, Turci and Pascale flew to the United States for their fairytale honeymoon: on Instagram they both published shots that immortalized them among the symbolic places of Los Angeles and between the beaches of California.

It was also an opportunity for Pascale to celebrate her birthday away from home and with the person she loves most in the world. In fact, on July 15, Francesca turned 37 years old: “Love, unforgettable love”, the singer had written among the Instagram stories.