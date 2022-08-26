Noah, in Lausanne, is 19 ”54 in the 200. Gimbo is 5th in the high (2.20) six days before the wedding, but snatches the pass for Zurich like Roberta Bruni, fourth in the auction (4.60)

La Pontaise is sold out with 12,700 spectators. It hadn’t happened since 2012, in the Usain Bolt race and since 2015, when the Jamaican gave up at the last minute. The climate is almost perfect, with 21-22 degrees. On the day when world athletics rejoices at the resignation from the hospital of the legendary Cuban Alberto Juantorena, now at home in convalescence after having a bad time due to serious lung problems, Lausanne is breathing the air of great occasions. But after the World Cup, Commonwealth Games, European Championships and Central-North American and Caribbean Championships, most of the heroes are tired.

Gimbo flop — Take Gimbo Tamberi. The last race as a celibate of the Marches, who will marry his Chiara on Thursday in Pesaro, is to be forgotten. The new continental champion does not go beyond the 5th place with a 2.20 who knows of nothing. Gianmarco – also beloved on the shores of Lake Geneva – hits the mark on the first attempt, like the 2.15 entry. Then, however, tried by the difficult season, at 2.24 he gives up. However, it is not a great night: the first four (Protsenko, Barshim, Harrison and Kerr) stop right there. Gianmarco nevertheless hits one goal: to the 16 points already in his dowry, he adds 4 and wins the qualification for the final of the Diamond League in Zurich – won last year – with the high scheduled (in the square) on Wednesday 7 September. «I’m sorry for this counter-performance – he says – but coming back after winning an important event is complicated, especially for people like me who live on adrenaline. Nobody has gone who knows where. The gold of Monaco, after such a hard year, however, convinced me that I can still give a lot. Now head to the final. The marriage? It will be one of the best days of my life ». About the future. World Athletics, yesterday, made official the calendar of the World Championships in Budapest 2023 (19-27 August), where the Ancona player will go hunting for the only global title he is missing. Well: the specialty final will be held on Tuesday 22nd (that of the men’s 100 on Sunday 20). See also Diop, the double ex: «Udine or Turin? My heart is divided, it will be a great match "

Good Roberta — Neither Osama Zoghlami, who in the 3000 steeplechase, after the European bronze, is 10th with 8’25 ”63, nor Nick Ponzio in weight, 7th with 20.94, but still in contention for Zurich, do not take off. Where, in the auction there will be Roberta Bruni (like the already admitted Elena Bellò in the 800 and with Fausto Desalu and Elena Vallortigara still potentially in the race in the 200 and in the high). The Roman carabiniera, after the 2nd place in the Golden Gala, repeats the 4th in Montecarlo with a nice 4.60 and may well be satisfied.

I big — Many protagonists are tired. But not all of them. So much so that Athletissima 2022 offers a best seasonal world performance, three meeting records and a series of prestigious results. Starting with Noah Lyles’ 19 ”56 (+1.3 m / s) on 200, his eleventh success of the season over distance. The world champion, at the start, is almost surprised by a wild Mike Norman. Then, however, on the straight, he is the usual cyclone and the others are left with crumbs. Lance Brauman’s pupil, on a coward, said he was fed up with the constant comparisons with Bolt. But continuing like this … The one who “risks” not being able to be confronted with anyone is Jakob Ingebrigtsen: inimitable. The 21-year-old Norwegian takes the lead of 1500 after 900 meters and with a devastating progression ends in 3’29 ”05, best time of the year ahead of 3’29” 23 with which Jake Wightman won the Eugene World Championships. The records of the meeting are female: 8’26 “80 of the Burundian Francine Niyonsaba in the 3000, 12” 34 (-0.9) of the Puerto Rican Jasmine Camacho-Quinn in the 100 hurdles (with the champion and neoprimatist Tobi Amusan at 11/100) and 52 ”95 of the inexhaustible Dutchman Femke Bol in the 400 hurdles, his sixth time in 2022 under 53”. Also like the Jamaican Rasheed Broadbell in the 110 hurdles, who enters the -13 “club (12” 99) and, in the triple, the Cuban from Rome Andy Diaz (17.67) and the Venezuelan super Yulimar Rojas (15.31). Disappointment in the 100 women: Shelly-Ann Fraser gives up due to a bicep discomfort and Elaine Thompson goes out due to a false start: Aleia Hobbs wins in 10 ”87. See also Boring debut for Formula 1 in Qatar: only surprise is Alonso's return to the podium after 7 years

August 26, 2022 (change August 26, 2022 | 23:32)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

