With João Félix’s future still up in the air, the former Atlético Madrid striker compared the Portuguese’s situation to that of the Brazilian, now with Aston Villa, at Inter

In the midst of the World Cup and with the transfer market just around the corner, there are already players who have decided to leave their respective clubs in January. This is the case of João Félix.

Despite his impressive performance in Qatar, the Portuguese will negotiate his departure in the winter. Brandindeed, he pointed out that Jorge Mendes, his representative, would already have the green light from Atlético Madrid.

The 23-year-old would not feel comfortable among the colchoneros and president Enrique Cerezo’s club would be ready to listen to offers. The former Atleti striker Diego Forlán also entered into this debate, interviewed by And she was.

“João Félix is ​​an excellent player, he is young and has a lot of quality. They paid a lot of money for him and he didn’t play as expected, but he’s still very young”, comments the Uruguayan who has also worn the shirts of Manchester United, Villarreal and Inter in Europe.

“News is emerging that talks about the possibility of him leaving Atlético and, if he leaves, he could also improve his performance – concludes Forlán –. I believe it. It happens many times. It happened, for example, with Philippe Coutinho, who played little at Inter and when he went to Liverpool he improved a lot ”.

