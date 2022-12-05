Home Sports Atletico Madrid, Forlan: “Joao Felix away? He could explode, like Coutinho…”
Sports

Atletico Madrid, Forlan: “Joao Felix away? He could explode, like Coutinho…”

by admin
Atletico Madrid, Forlan: “Joao Felix away? He could explode, like Coutinho…”

With João Félix’s future still up in the air, the former Atlético Madrid striker compared the Portuguese’s situation to that of the Brazilian, now with Aston Villa, at Inter

In the midst of the World Cup and with the transfer market just around the corner, there are already players who have decided to leave their respective clubs in January. This is the case of João Félix.

Despite his impressive performance in Qatar, the Portuguese will negotiate his departure in the winter. Brandindeed, he pointed out that Jorge Mendes, his representative, would already have the green light from Atlético Madrid.

The 23-year-old would not feel comfortable among the colchoneros and president Enrique Cerezo’s club would be ready to listen to offers. The former Atleti striker Diego Forlán also entered into this debate, interviewed by And she was.

“João Félix is ​​an excellent player, he is young and has a lot of quality. They paid a lot of money for him and he didn’t play as expected, but he’s still very young”, comments the Uruguayan who has also worn the shirts of Manchester United, Villarreal and Inter in Europe.

News is emerging that talks about the possibility of him leaving Atlético and, if he leaves, he could also improve his performance – concludes Forlán –. I believe it. It happens many times. It happened, for example, with Philippe Coutinho, who played little at Inter and when he went to Liverpool he improved a lot ”.

December 5, 2022 (change December 5, 2022 | 07:10)

See also  Udinese now awaits the explosion of Molina: more continuity is needed

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Giro d’Italia, the Maglia Rosa 2023 is also...

Milan, the Furlani era begins: a forty-year-old (fan)...

Juve, minister Abodi: “Maybe it won’t be the...

Bank of Italy: measures on cash against modernisation....

Premier Padel, Belasteguin/Coello champions in Mexico. From today...

Ita Airways, first direct flight Rome-New Delhi. Enit:...

Mbappè show: France and England are in the...

Wenger: ‘Whoever has the best wingers and attacking...

Juve and the exchange of ‘favors’. “Now let’s...

Nick Bollettieri is dead. He was Agassi’s coach...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy