In the green group Ruud qualified and Nadal already eliminated: the Canadian and the American compete for the last place available

Both won against Nadal and lost against Ruud. Translated: the direct clash on Thursday evening (9 pm) is worth a place in the semifinals. Felix Auger-Aliassime and Taylor Fritz face off for the second time in their careers: the only previous challenge dates back to the ATP Cup at the beginning of the year, with the success of the American in three sets (6-7 6-4 6-4).

The situation — Auger-Aliassime showed up in Turin after having achieved great results: in Paris-Bercy he stopped in the semifinals losing to Holger Rune, but previously he had won three tournaments in a row (Florence, Antwerp and Basel). The Canadian is in good shape, after the defeat against Ruud came the good victory against Nadal. Reverse path for Fritz, who after beating Rafa on his debut was defeated by the Norwegian. The American entered Turin “thanks” to the forfeit of Carlos Alcaraz, with an abdominal injury.

Prediction: Aliassime handicap -2.5 — The forecast goes on the side of Auger-Aliassime. An outcome that is not obvious, even more so on a fast field like that of Turin where Fritz’s opening shots (service and forehand) can do a lot of harm. But the Canadian seems to have something more. The victory of Toni Nadal’s pupil with a -2.5 handicap (therefore with at least three more games won than his opponent) is given at 2.05 by 888Sport, 2.00 by Bet365, 1.95 by Sisal. See also The C is a dream but Torres is in pole position

The quote — Even the bookmakers therefore focus on Auger-Aliassime: in the head-to-head, the victory of the Canadian tennis player is given at 1.57 by Sisal, Betfair and Novibet. While the odds for Fritz’s success are 2.48 for 888Sport, 2.42 for Novibet, 2.40 for Sisal. Not only that: the operators assume a victory in two sets by Auger. The odds in this case are 2.50 for Betfair and Bet365, 2.40 for Sisal.

November 17 – 3.18pm

