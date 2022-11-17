A man of the apparent age of 75 was found lifeless on the afternoon of Thursday 17 November, in the municipal area of ​​Polcenigo, near a dairy.

Two cyclists who were walking along a path adjacent to the malghivo complex noticed a car with an lifeless man on board.

A call to the single emergency number Nue112 immediately went off and the call was transferred to Sores. The nurses in the operating room guided the two cyclists over the phone in the long-lasting resuscitation operations.

In the meantime, an air ambulance was sent to the scene, but I had to return due to poor visibility in the area. Instead, a medic arrived at the scene.

Unfortunately, the rescuers had nothing left to do but decree the death. The carabinieri of the Compagnia di Sacile are on the scene. The firefighters were also alerted at first.