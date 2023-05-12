ATP Media and Deltatre new graphics for great tennis – Sport Marketing News

ATP Media and Deltatre introduce a new graphic design for the transmission of tennis matches, enriched by innovative elements that will change the way fans use them, thanks to the insertion of data and statistics in real time.

The new graphics, developed by the Turin-based company Deltatre, world leader in sports media and entertainment technologies, were unveiled for the first time at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, a year ago, and with subsequent special packs at events such as the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin and the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan.

After completing the testing phase, the set of graphics was progressively implemented throughout the season, with new content generated by artificial intelligence and the introduction of live rankings, in order to offer viewers real-time information on the course of matches.

One of Deltatre’s new graphics that provides real-time insights into individual player performance

During the 2023 season, a total coverage of 250 tennis days is expected, with an average of over 17 hours of matches per day, as on the occasion of the Internazionali BNL d’Italia.

Over the years, ATP Media has improved its data collection system, combining information from multiple sources into a single output. The most interesting data is then processed by the Deltatre team and used to tell the progress of the match through statistics, expanding the volume of information for each match.

Stylistically inspired by neumorphism, the new graphics will offer tennis fans a modern interpretation of data and analysis, through superimposed dynamic elements, with the most relevant insights proposed in the key moments of the match. Attention to data from ATP Media and Deltatre will also make it possible to support the work of commentators and commentators with interesting statistics to tell the public.

A 3D map showing the complete overview of all courses in the tournament

Innovative Tournament Maps will also help enhance the overall experience of the event, offering details never before seen in the sport, including 3D maps that reproduce what each course looks like and can be used during broadcasts to give viewers an overview. , in real time, of the scores and times of all fields.

The collaboration between Deltatre and ATP Media for the production of broadcast graphics began in 2017.

Dominic Gresset, Director of Production and Content Services di ATP Media, ha dichiarato:

“ATP Media’s partnership with Deltatre was born from the common goal of providing the best production with a graphics package that is both visually and editorially appealing.

It is of paramount importance to ATP Media that we push the envelope in all aspects of our production, while maintaining the highest standards in our 60 annual tournaments, to deliver the best package of tennis content to our broadcast partners and fans around the world. world“.

Andrea Marini, CEO of Deltatre, said:

“Deltatre has been working with ATP Media for more than five years and we are thrilled to see our latest series of broadcast graphics take shape.

Our new graphics not only provide never-before-seen insights and contextual data to tennis fans, they also help improve storytelling and the viewer experience during live broadcasts. We are thrilled to continue providing these cutting-edge graphics to tennis fans around the world and we love to see them in action again at the Rome Internationals.”