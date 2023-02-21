The entry list of the Masters1000 in Miami has been published in these hoursin program from 22 March to 2 April. The Spanish Carlos Alcaraz and the Polish Every Swiatek they will defend last year’s titles and there is great curiosity especially in seeing the Iberian at work, forced to miss the Australian Open due to a leg muscle injury.

A list that, among men, also sees the No. 1 in the world Novak Djokovic e Of Rafael Nadal, but there are strong doubts about their presence. The Serbian, due to the “anti-Covid vaccine” issue, cannot set foot in the United States and will not be able to be in the game unless there are special exemptions; Rafa, injured during the Grand Slam in Melbourne, could return directly for the clay court season.

In Italy there are nine representatives of the Bel Paese already in the main draw: four tennis players and five tennis players. Jannik Sinner he leads the tricolor men’s troop, with the ambition of going as far forward as possible in this tournament, thinking about the 2021 Final and perhaps going to take a very significant 1000 title. In the main draw there will also be Lorenzo Musetti, Matteo Berrettini and Lorenzo SonegoWhile Fabio Fognini it is several places off the main draw.

As for the girls, they will be there Martina Trevisan, Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Jasmine Paolini, Lucia Bronzetti and Camila Giorgi and, considering what we saw in the season, Cocciaretto, should he have a not impossible scoreboard, could show interesting things.

ENTRY LIST ATP MIAMI OPEN 2023

Novak Djokovic (SRB)

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

Casper Ruud (NOR)

Andrey Rublev (RUS)

Rafael Nadal (ESP)

Taylor Fritz (USA)

Daniil Medvedev (RUS)

Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN)

Holger Rune (DEN)

Hubert Hurkacz (POL)

Jannik Sinner (ITA)

Cameron Norrie (GBR)

Karen Khachanov (RUS)

Frances Tiafoe (USA)

Alexander Zverev (GER)

Pablo Carreno (ESP)

Lorenzo Musetti (ITA)

Nick Kyrgios (AUS)

Borna Coric (CRO)

Tommy Paul (USA)

Marin Cilic (CRO)

Alex de Minaur (AUS)

Matteo Berrettini (ITA)

Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)

Sebastian Korda (USA)

Denis Shapovalov (CAN)

Roberto Bautista (ESP)

Daniel Evans (GBR)

Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB)

Alejandro Davidovich (ESP)

Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN)

Francisco Cerundolo (ARG)

Botic of the Sand Scallop (NL)

Sebastian Baez (ARG)

John Isner (USA)

Maxime Cressy (USA)

Diego Schwartzman (ARG)

JJ Wolf (USA)

Tallon Greek track (NED)

David Goffin (BEL)

Ben Shelton (USA)

Richard Gasquet (FRA)

Jack Draper (GBR)

Jenson Brooksby (USA)

Brandon Nakashima (USA)

Albert Ramos (ESP)

Marc-Andrea Huesler (SUI)

Mackenzie McDonald (USA)

Alexander Bublik (KAZ)

Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN)

Jiri Lehecka (CZE)

Constant Lestienne (FRA)

Alex Molcan (SVK)

Marcos Giron (USA)

Federico Coria (ARG)

Laslo Djere (SRB) Free Mp3 Download

Gregoire Barrere (FRA)

Pedro Cachin (ARG)

Benjamin Bonzi (FRA)

Wu Yibing (CHN)

Adrian Mannarino (FRA)

Bernabe Zapata (ESP)

Quentin Halys (FRA)

Corentin Moutet (FRA)

Jaume Munar (ESP)

Filip Krajinovic (SRB)

Soonwoo Kwon (KOR)

Mikael Ymer (SWE)

Andy Murray (GBR)

Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)

Arthur Rinderknech (FRA)

Roberto Carballés (ESP)

Jason Kubler (AUS)

Tomas Etcheverry (ARG)

Pedro Martinez (ESP)

Gael Monfils (FRA) (PR)

Kyle Edmund (GBR) (PR)

Guido Pella (ARG) (PR)

ENTRY LIST WTA MIAMI OPEN 2023

Every Swiatek (POL)

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR)

Jessica Pegula (USA)

Ounces of Jabeur (TUN)

Caroline Garcia (FRA)

Coco Gauff (USA)

Maria Sakkari (GRE)

Daria Kasatkina (RUS)

Belinda Bencic (SUI)

Elena Rybakina (KAZ)

Veronika Kudermetova (RUS)

Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)

Lyudmila Samsonova (RUS)

Victoria Azarenka (BLR)

Petra Kvitova (CZE)

Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS)

Karolina Pliskova (CZE)

Paula Badosa (ESP)

Yelena Ostapenko (LAT)

Magda Linette (POL)

Shuai Zhang (CHN)

Madison Keys (USA)

Qinwen Zheng (CHN)

Martina Trevisan (ITA)

Marie Bouzkova (CZE)

Anett Kontaveit (EST)

Petra Martic (CRO)

Anastasia Potapova (RUS)

Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)

Donna Vekic (CRO)

Jil Teichmann (RUS)

Anhelina Kalinina (UKR)

Amanda Anisimova (USA)

Bianca Andreescu (CAN)

Leylah Fernandez (CAN)

Elise Mertens (BEL)

Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU)

Danielle Collins (USA)

Sloane Stephens (USA)

Lin Zhu (CHN)

Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR)

Bernard Per (USA)

Shelby Rogers (USA)

Yulia Putintseva (KAZ)

Katerina Siniakova (CZE)

Kaia Kanepi (EST)

Lauren Davis (USA)

Linda Noskova (CZE)

Alycia Parks (USA)

Linza Fruhvirtova (CZE)

Mayar Sherif (ONE)

Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA)

Marta Kostyuk (UKR)

Anna Kalinskaya (RUS)

Claire Liu (USA)

Alison Riske-Amritraj (USA)

Alizé Cornet (FRA)

Camila Osorio (COL)

Xiyu Wang (CHN)

Danka Kovinic

Jasmine Paolini (ITA)

Lucia Bronzetti (ITA)

Xinyu Wang (CHN)

Camila Giorgi (ITA)

Jule Niemeier (GER)

Sorana Cirstea (ROU)

Anna Blinkova (RUS)

Tatjana Maria (GER)

Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL)

Rebecca Marino (CAN)

Anna Bodgan (ROU)

Sofia Kenin (USA) (PR)

Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) (PR)

Patricia Maria Tig (ROU) (PR)

Evgeniya Rodina (RUS) (PR)

Photo: LaPresse