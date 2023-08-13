ATP Toronto 2023, Sinner: ‘These results make me hungry’

With the Toronto trophy, Sinner gives Italy the 83rd title on the ATP circuit, the eighth of his career. Only Fognini (9) and Panatta (10) managed to do better than him. Below all the blue victories in chronological order SINNER WINS TORONTO: DE MINAUR KO IN 2 SETS

ADRIANO PANATTA: 10 titles

1971: Senigallia 1973: Bournemouth 1974: Florence 1975: Kitzbuhel, Stockholm 1976: Rome, Roland Garros 1977: Houston 1978: Tokyo 1980: Florence

PAOLO BERTOLUCCI: 6 titles

1975: Florence 1976: Barcelona, ​​Florence 1977: Florence, Hamburg, Berlin

CORRADO BARAZZUTTI: 5 titles

1976: Nice 1978: Bastad, Paris indoor, Charlotte 1980: Cairo

