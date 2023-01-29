Waiting for the moment of delivery, Aurora Ramazzotti has decided to be the protagonist of a project for pregnant women.

The 26-year-old daughter of Michelle Hunziker and Eros Ramazzotti is at theeighth month of pregnancy, so it is not long before the birth of hers first sonreceived from the partner Godfrey Cerza: the baby bump grows more and more (and she doesn’t hide it) and with it the joy rises but also the anxiety for this important moment. Through Instagram stories, the 26-year-old announces hers new work project with Nike and makes some important reflections on what the future holds for her.

“How many goals have we set ourselves in these years?” begins the post with which the girl speaks to her 2.5 million followers with an open heart. “Really, we’ve done a lot: crossed marathon finish lines, tackled endurance races, helped each other defeat our limitswe ran and here we are train together. I couldn’t be more proud of the motivation we’ve often been able to pass on to each other using sport as an anchor to ground us in the most difficult yet fulfilling path of our lives: learning to take care of ourselves,” she writes. And she adds: “Here, now I am going to meet one of the most challenging goals of my lifeperhaps the greatest that there can be, and I’m trying to do it by continuing to remain myself without forgetting the good habits that have characterized my serenity in recent years”.

Hunziker’s daughter also tells how she lived these months of pregnancy: “I lived on a roller coaster for the first few monthsswinging terror and incomprehensible feelings of disorientation, to then regain almost unprecedented strength in the second quarter up to now, the moment when we are closer than ever to the finish line (time runs out at the end of March, ndr) but which is still hard to really achieve”. For the young Ramazzotti, movement and physical activity it’s important. “In all of this sport continues to be my safe place to come back to when thoughts get too loud and insecurities are inevitable life companions” he confides to the fans announcing the new project.

“Nike has always been close to women in all facets of their journey and on NTC with the program ‘Nike (M)ove like a mother‘ also accompanies them through the period of pregnancy. There are already many workouts but now there is also a workout speciale where you will find me and Ivana! I am so happy with this new challenge that will start now and will continue until after the birth and excited to do it together with those of you who want to join” writes the 26-year-old. The program has just started and will end after the birth. “I’ll show you too how will i recover from this incredible moment, to the point that it makes me strange even to say it…” concludes the future mother.