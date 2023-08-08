Australia at the meeting of the quarters, England is scared

Australians Courtney Nevin (left) and Charlotte Grant (right) after qualifying for the quarter-finals of the 2023 Women’s World Cup against Denmark, in Sydney (Australia), August 7, 2023. MARK BAKER / AP

At Stadium Australia in Sydney, won over to their cause, the Matildas did not crack. In the absence of their star striker Sam Kerr (recovering from a calf injury and coming on late in the game), the Australians qualified for the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup on Monday August 7, with the Denmark (2-0), thanks to goals from Caitlin Foord (29ᵉ minute) and Hayley Raso (70ᵉ), already author of a double against Canada in the group stage (4-0).

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers 2023 Women’s World Cup: France-Morocco, “small” round of 16 with friends

Despite a sluggish start to the match, Australia, defensively solid, eliminated Denmark, which is participating in its first World Cup since 2007, in the round of 16. Denmark have yet to win a knockout match in the Women’s World Cup in two attempts.

The Australians, who have emerged from the pools in the last four editions, are two matches away from signing their best historic performance (quarter-finals in 2007, 2011 and 2015). Tony Gustavsson’s players will be opposed in the next round to France or Morocco, who face each other on Wednesday in the round of 16 (1 p.m. in Paris), for a place in the semi-finals (Saturday August 12).

England at the end of the suspense

For its part, England respects the tradition. For the sixth time in as many appearances, the Three Lionesses qualified for the quarter-finals of the World Cup. Jostled by Nigeria (0-0 at the end of regulation time and extra time), the English players had to wait for the penalty shootout (4-2) to score their ticket for the quarters.

At Lang Park in Brisbane (Australia), the reigning European champions, reduced to ten after the expulsion of Lauren James in the 88ᵉ minute, were jostled by a valiant Nigerian team, offensive and well organized defensively. But, during the penalty shootout, the Super Falcons showed feverishness. Randy Waldrum’s players will not equal their best result in the World Cup (quarter-finals in 1999, in the United States).

The English, undefeated in the group stage and semi-finalists at the last World Cup in France, will find either Colombia or Jamaica (who face each other on Tuesday at 10 a.m. France time) in the quarter-finals.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers The crescendo of Kadidiatou Diani, author of the first hat-trick of a French woman in the World Cup

Service Sports

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

