Australia set to host Men’s World Cup in 2034

Its chief executive, James Johnson, told reporters the body was “studying” both the possibility of hosting the expanded Club World Cup and the men’s World Cup. Australia has already obtained in July 2021 the organization of the 2032 Summer Olympics, which will take place in Brisbane. “Our vision is to be both local and global. And the way we can perform at our very best in Australia is when we bring global football content, the biggest events in the world, to our local communities,” explained Johnson.

