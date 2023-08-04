Home » Australia set to host Men’s World Cup in 2034
Sports

Australia set to host Men’s World Cup in 2034

by admin
Australia set to host Men’s World Cup in 2034

Its chief executive, James Johnson, told reporters the body was “studying” both the possibility of hosting the expanded Club World Cup and the men’s World Cup. Australia has already obtained in July 2021 the organization of the 2032 Summer Olympics, which will take place in Brisbane. “Our vision is to be both local and global. And the way we can perform at our very best in Australia is when we bring global football content, the biggest events in the world, to our local communities,” explained Johnson.

See also  León Sets Sights on Leagues Cup Glory as They Kick Off Against Vancouver Whitecaps

You may also like

Germany after the women’s soccer World Cup: Popp...

Women’s World Cup: Which of the ‘bigger’ nations...

Six months after chemotherapy: para-swimmer Semechin/Krawzow wins World...

León vs. Real Salt Lake Match Postponed Due...

Community Shield: Pick your combined Arsenal-Manchester City team

HSV, Schalke, Hertha and Co.: 2nd division is...

I Magic donated Ron DeSantis, NBPA protests

Rachel Rinast on the chances in the World...

Inter on Scamacca, Juve won’t let go of...

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg: After the World Cup drama, the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy