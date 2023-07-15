Home » MLS: Messi’s contract with Beckham club Inter Miami runs until 2025
Sports

MLS: Messi’s contract with Beckham club Inter Miami runs until 2025

by admin
MLS: Messi’s contract with Beckham club Inter Miami runs until 2025

Status: 07/15/2023 10:11 p.m

Inter Miami has officially welcomed soccer world champion Lionel Messi and announced the exact contract period.

Accordingly, the 36-year-old Messi committed to the club from the American Major League Soccer (MLS) for two seasons until 2025. The change of the Argentine national player had been certain for a long time.

According to the AP news agency, the seven-time world footballer earns between 50 and 60 million dollars a year in Miami. Messi is quoted as saying in a club statement that he is very happy to take the next step in his career in Miami. “This is a fantastic opportunity and together we will continue to build this beautiful project.”

Beckham on Messi signing: ‘Couldn’t be prouder’

Messi’s arrival is a dream come true for David Beckham, co-owner of Inter Miami, according to the club’s statement. “I couldn’t be prouder to have a player of Leo’s caliber join our club,” said the former England international. He can’t wait to see Messi on the pitch. Messi’s first appearance in the new kit is set to come on July 21 when Miami open the Leagues Cup against Mexican club Cruz Azul.

Messi’s contract with his old club Paris Saint-Germain expired after two years, and he did not return to his long-time club FC Barcelona. The offensive player recently emphasized in an interview that he did not want to simply end his career in the North American soccer league MLS.

See also  Enrico Vaime is dead. The radio and TV author died at the Gemelli Hospital

You may also like

Formula 1: Can Ricciardo deal with THIS AlphaTauri...

the new electric sports car with 268 HP...

Tour de France: Professional celebrates crazy 40-second party...

LeBron James Honored at ESPYs and Changes Jersey...

Kratter jumps to silver – Para World Cup:...

Lukaku case, even the Roc Nation agency shocked...

Die 15. Stage of the Tour de France...

Virtus Ragusa in Group H. It starts on...

Mythos Tour – Videos of the show

Free choice: Football in Spain – Training in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy