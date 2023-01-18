The reigning champion gets hurt, asks for the intervention of the physiotherapist but remains on the field until the end. The wife in tears

The Australian Open loses the number one seed, Rafael Nadal, bitterly defeated in three sets by the 27-year-old Mackenzie McDonald, American number 63 in the world: 6-4 6-4 7-5 the score. Rafa arrived in Melbourne as holder of the title, but certainly not in top form and with a few games lost too many, moreover with a difficult draw and with a second week to be conquered. Well, for once, the Majorcan hasn’t denied the predictions.

The injury — In fact, the physical condition of the number two in the world counted a lot, as he appeared to be really in difficulty from that point of view. Not only that: on the score of 6-4 5-3 in favor of McDonald, the reigning champion was forced off the field with a problem in his left groin, suffered after a sprint. Nadal asked for medical time out, and his wife Xisca couldn’t hold back her tears. Also losing the second set, Nadal didn’t give up (as probably anyone would have done), but he still fought until 5-5 in the third, when a break from McDonald allowed the American to serve for the match and close . With this defeat, Nadal will definitely drop out of the top 5.

No alibis — The 22-time Grand Slam winner at the beginning of the year has repeatedly dismissed the withdrawal hypothesis, also responding annoyed to journalists’ questions on the subject, but there is no doubt that once again he has to put things right from that point of view. Rain slowed down the tournament schedule but a few more matches ended. Felix Auger-Aliassime, seed number 6, continues his moment of confusion by losing the first two sets against Molcan and forcing himself to recover the match and close it in five sets (3-6 3-6 6-3 6-2 6-2 the score). No problem for Tiafoe against Shang, the first Chinese in Australia to have won the second round defeated (6-4 6-4 6-1). See also US Open, Djokovic dreams of the Grand Slam. Who can beat him?

