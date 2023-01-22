The round of 16 closes between Sunday and Monday. The Serbian, not in perfect condition, challenges de Minaur and his physique

How is Djokovic doing? What will become of the Americans? Who will prevail between Rune and Rublev? And Bencic-Sabalenka? There are many, many reasons of interest in the eighth day of the Australian Open. Even if there are no more Italians on the pitch, even if the sadness for the elimination of Jannik Sinner is strong. The round of 16 of the first Grand Slam of the year closes between Sunday and Monday: appointment on Eurosport and Discovery+, starting at 1 am.

give it — Considering all fields, the match that will open the night will be Bencic-Sabalenka on the Rod Laver Arena: the number 5 and 12 seeds will inaugurate the program on the central court, in a match to follow. The Swiss and the Belarusian are among the players in the best shape on the circuit, whoever reaches the quarterfinals can really hope to reach the final to try and win the first Grand Slam of their career, even more so after Swiatek’s exit. The winner of this challenge will face one between Vekic and Fruhvirtova, the class of 2005 who never ceases to surprise (and dream): the challenge between the Croatian and the Czech will not start before 2.30 on the Margaret Court.

Nole in the morning — After Bencic-Sabalenka, the central player’s program will continue with another women’s match, Linette-Garcia: the Frenchwoman is among the most eagerly awaited players and she too can dream of the coup, but she will have to pay attention to the Pole. To follow, not before 4.30, here is the fascinating challenge between Rublev and Rune: clash of personalities and characters that are anything but trivial. Above all, the winner could face Djokovic in the quarterfinals: Nole will play in the Italian morning, not before 9, to open the evening session. The Serbian will have two opponents: Alex de Minaur (home idol and fit) and the physicist. Pliskova-Zhang are also scheduled at night (not before 3 on the Kia Arena, whoever wins finds either Garcia or Linette) and the US derby between Wolf and Shelton (not before 4 on the John Cain Arena). Not before 6, on the Margaret Court, Bautista Agut and Paul will compete: in the USA they dream of a challenge all stars and stripes in the quarterfinals. See also Football, Treviso beats Vittorio and flies to the playoffs for promotion

