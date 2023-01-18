Imposing and with the superhero physique that America likes so much, Ben has climbed the rankings at the age of 20: he is the new hope of stars and stripes tennis
If Ben Shelton can play tennis – but, going deeper into the existential, exist – it is thanks to the Australian Open. It is there that, thirty years ago, Bryan Shelton and Lisa Witsken met, former tennis players who, nine years later, would give birth to the possible crack of American and world tennis.
See also Five-party talks approaching the Tokyo Olympics may be held empty | Tokyo Olympics-Finance News