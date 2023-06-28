Home » Austria at World Cup 2024 against Canada
Austria at World Cup 2024 against Canada

Austria at World Cup 2024 against Canada

Austria will face defending champions Canada, Finland, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Norway and newly promoted Great Britain at the A-WM from May 10th to 26th, 2024 in the Czech Republic.

This was announced by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) on Wednesday. The ÖEHV team plays in Group A in Prague, Group B in Ostrava is played by the USA, Vice World Champion Germany, Sweden, Slovakia, Latvia, France, Kazakhstan and newly promoted Poland.

The organizers made a change compared to the classification based on world rankings. Instead of the US team, Canada was placed in the Austria group. The ÖEHV selection with Canada (2021, 2023) and Finland (2019, 2022) meets the world champions of the last four tournaments.

