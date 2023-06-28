Saša Popović revealed how much Grand takes from the singer | Entertainment

Saša Popović spoke about the contracts that singers sign with Grand and revealed how much the production takes from their earnings.

The winner of the 16th season of the “Zvezde Grand” competition, Slavica Angelova, received a car that is part of the grand prize she won, and it was awarded to her by Saša Popović, who spoke about the contracts that singers sign with Grand Production.

After it was told how the police broke into the Grand and what happened then, the creative director of the Grand revealed the details of the contract, as well as exactly how much percentage the production takes.

“This is very important to say. All finalists sign a contract, many are afraid of that contract, however, the contract is actually made like this. The contract is active only for those candidates who can do some work and from whom we can make some performances, for example from 1,000, 2,000, and up to 7,000, 8,000, 10,000 euros,” revealed Popović.

He also referred to who today has contracts from which Grand also profits – “For example, Aleksandra Mladenović, Zorana Mićanović, Uroš Zivković and so on have contracts. If we can make someone a star and make a lot of money, how about them as well as for production, then that contract is active, if we can’t, then let them work as they have been doing until now”.

Popović also revealed how much the production earns per performance – “We as a production take 30%, theirs is 70%, and ours is 30%. You cannot take 30% from someone who sings for 100 or 200 euros, there is no way. But if we raise someone to 5,000, then calculations are made and we give such candidates after the song and those contracts are still active. And in return, they all have 9 years of advertising and marketing”.

For the first time, Popović talked in detail about what happened almost a decade and a half ago, when the scandal broke out, when Milan left the Grand, and because of the breach of contract, he had to pay 50,000 euros.

