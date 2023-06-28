Do you have to feed carnivorous plants? These are the rules

If you want to care for very special plants, you can choose a fly-eating plant. Not only because every kind of it looks interesting and scores with effective properties, but also because it also gets rid of a few flies, mosquitoes or other small insects. Just the fact that these plants catch their prey themselves is already very effective. In addition, for some there is also the way (keyword “Venus flytrap”, which even snaps shut). But what does that mean for care? So do you have to feed carnivorous plants like you usually do with fertilizer for other plants? We explain!

How do carnivorous plants work?

Surely you are interested in what exactly is going on with this plant species. How does a carnivorous plant (Carnivore) or how does it digest?

The way the plants “hunt” differs from species to species. We are all familiar with the venus flytrap’s catching leaves, which have tactile bristles and move to cause the leaves to collapse. But there are also other variants. Some are tubular and have a smooth interior so that an insect that has fallen in cannot climb out. Still other species form sweet droplets on their leaves, to which the prey simply sticks.

How do carnivorous plants digest?

In any case, however, a plant that eats flies secretes a secretion that decomposes the captured prey with the help of the enzymes it contains. Through this type of digestion, the plant extracts and absorbs the nutrients. Basically, it’s no different than the decomposition of dead creatures and plants in the soil, where they are then taken up by the roots of other plants, except that the carnivorous plant does it all itself.

What nutrients does she need?

The nutrients that these plant species require are no different from the others. For healthy growth, a carnivorous flower needs:

Potassium Phosphorus Nitrogen

They don’t just get this from the air (living beings). In addition to the location and irrigation (rainwater only!), the substrate also plays an important role in the proper care of the eating plants, because this is where they draw the nutrients they need. Only carnivore soil is used. All of this may sound quite demanding and complicated at first, but once you have ensured all of this, you will quickly realize that pitcher plant (Sarracenia), Venus Flytrap (Dionaea muscipula), pitcher plant, also called funnel plant (Nepenthes), Sonnentau (Sundew) and Co. can be quite pleasant and easy to care for roommates.

Interesting Fact: Before the plant begins to decompose, it first checks whether the prey is really valuable and worth the effort of decomposing. For this purpose, it uses certain chemical processes.

Do you have to feed carnivorous plants?

So how do you care for carnivorous plants to provide them with sufficient nutrients? The answer is plain and simple: not at all. Carnivores have a very low nutrient requirement, which is completely covered by the soil used for insectivorous plants. If, in addition, an insect gets into it from time to time, this is more of a bonus, without which the plant could also do without. The protein it contains only strengthens it further, as it allows it to absorb other nutrients (such as nitrogen and phosphorus) better, which allows it to grow better. Of course, you can also help out a little at longer intervals and put a small animal in it.

Feeding carnivorous plants: What do Venus flytraps and co. eat?

And what do carnivorous plants eat, that is, what types of insects? It is smaller insects such as mosquitoes, flies, isopods, spiders, fungus gnats, fruit flies and ants that commonly get into the plant. And should you ever feel the need to help out with food, you should definitely stick to it. Never eat leftovers or dead animals when feeding carnivorous plants. But why can’t the insect already be dead?

The digestive enzymes described above after capturing the prey only kick in if the plant has previously been irritated by movement. The result is that the insect is not decomposed, but only decomposes, which can damage the plant and, in an emergency, even kill it, because fungal diseases are encouraged.

So if you provide food to carnivorous plants:

Do not overdo the amount and frequency to avoid overfeeding. Never take leftovers. Only use insects that are also part of their diet in nature. The insects should definitely still be alive, otherwise no digestive enzymes are formed. The selected insect must be the right size. For example, if you feed the Venus flytrap, the insect must not occupy more than a third of the trapping leaf. So the rule is: Better smaller than too big.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

