Every AI newsletter, today (28th), the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council held a regular press conference. A reporter asked: Taiwan media reported that some politicians in the green camp hyped that the word “quality” appearing in Taiwan military programs is a mainland term. In this regard, people on the island said that the rhetoric of the DPP is an old trick and very boring. Earlier, some people on the island used the name “potato” and “potato” to make a hype on the two sides of the strait, which aroused the resentment of many netizens on the island. Any comments on this?

Spokesperson Zhu Fenglian said that I saw that many netizens on the island commented on this matter as “boring” and “disgusting”. In the eyes of the DPP authorities and some green camp politicians, as long as they have anything to do with the mainland, they will be labeled and labeled. In fact, it has become a trend and a new way of life for Taiwan compatriots, especially young people, to speak mainland dialects, eat mainland snacks, watch mainland movies and TV dramas, and sing mainland songs. Some politicians in the Democratic Progressive Party can’t keep up with the pace of young people, so they label their hats and scream, and they will only be abandoned by young people. With the resumption and expansion of cross-strait exchanges and the continuous deepening of cross-strait integration and development, Taiwan compatriots have a better understanding of the real situation on the mainland and will be more willing to participate in cross-strait exchanges. This is a trend that no one can stop. The more the DPP politicians try their best to instigate cross-strait confrontation, it will only arouse more resentment and opposition from the Taiwanese people. (CCTV News)