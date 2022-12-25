Home Sports Austria: avalanche overwhelms ten people, two are still missing
Austria: avalanche overwhelms ten people, two are still missing

Austria: avalanche overwhelms ten people, two are still missing

The snow came off at 2700 meters and then reached the ski slope. So far 6 people unhurt and two injured

Eight people were rescued by rescuers after an avalanche buried them in the Lech Zurz ski resort in western Vorarlberg, Austria. This was reported by the online version of the Austrian newspaper Kronen Zeitung. The search continues for two other people, at the moment they would be missing. Of the eight people found alive by rescuers, reports the Austrian agency Apa, six are unharmed and two are slightly injured. The avalanche broke off at 3 in the afternoon in the Trittkopf area, at an altitude of 2,720 metres, and reached a ski slope, number 134 to be precise, overwhelming a group of people who were skiing.

December 25th – 10.51pm

