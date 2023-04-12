Home Sports Austria – Czech Republic 2:0, the Czech soccer players lost in the preliminary match
Austria – Czech Republic 2:0, the Czech soccer players lost in the preliminary match

The referees disallowed the Austrians two goals in the opening 50 minutes due to offside. In the 62nd minute, however, they got their chance. The defender Šlajsová kicked the ball badly and Höbinger’s apparent cross from the corner of the box surprisingly ended up in the net. In the next six minutes, the home players added insurance when Naschenweng hit the post on the ground.

Preliminary match of female soccer players in Vienna’s New Town:
Austria – Czech Republic 2:0 (0:0)
Goals: 62. Höbingerová, 68. Naschenwengová.
CR squad: Lukášová – Pěčková, Pochmanová, Necidová, Šlajsová – K. Dubcová, Cahynová, Sonntagová (78. Žufánková) – Černá (89. Mrázová), Szewieczková (78. Polcarová), Veselá (60. Khýrová). Coach: Advice.
