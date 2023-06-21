Home » Austria in the second qualifying round against Banja Luka
Sports

Austria in the second qualifying round against Banja Luka

by admin
Austria in the second qualifying round against Banja Luka

Wiener Austria face runners-up Bosnia and Herzegovina FK Borac Banja Luka in the second of three qualifying rounds for the UEFA Europa Conference League. That was the result of the draw at UEFA headquarters in Nyon on Wednesday.

The first leg on July 27th will take place in Vienna, the second leg is scheduled for a week later on August 3rd. The draw for the third qualifying round will take place on July 24th and for the play-off on August 7th. The composition of the groups will be determined on September 1st.

See also  Monza, surreal and beautiful Berlusconi gives us back the 80s

You may also like

Conference League: Austria is spared a long journey...

Hey, MLB: Put Reds rookie Elly De La...

The watermelon diet or how to lose 4...

Defender Miculyčová advanced to the finals in freestyle...

Bordeaux will have two arguments to put forward...

Hibernian face Faroese Vikingur or Inter Club d’Escaldes...

The Ashes 2023: The pride of wearing cricket...

Pilsen the favorite, a tough draw for Bohemians....

Raptors, Gary Trent Jr postpones the appointment with...

Venus Williams and Switolina with Wimbledon wildcards

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy