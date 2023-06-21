Austria in the second qualifying round against Banja Luka

Wiener Austria face runners-up Bosnia and Herzegovina FK Borac Banja Luka in the second of three qualifying rounds for the UEFA Europa Conference League. That was the result of the draw at UEFA headquarters in Nyon on Wednesday.

The first leg on July 27th will take place in Vienna, the second leg is scheduled for a week later on August 3rd. The draw for the third qualifying round will take place on July 24th and for the play-off on August 7th. The composition of the groups will be determined on September 1st.

